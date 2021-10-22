Share

Global Public Health Infrastructure Transformation: Dealing with COVID-19, AIDS, TB and Malaria

As the world prepares for the 2021 G20 Summit to be hosted in Rome on 30 & 31 October, it is the ideal time to put the spotlight on health and what we need do to globally to build a better and more secure future. The theme for this panel discussion is: Global Public Health Infrastructure Transformation: Dealing with COVID-19, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Moderator Gugulethu Mfuphi and a panel of African health sector leaders consider the necessity for a redesigned global public health architecture to meet the needs of the 21st century.

