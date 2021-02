Gold Fields planning to spend big in 2021

Gold Fields has reported a four-fold increase in headline earnings for the year ended December 2020; with the gold miner declaring a final dividend of 320 cents per share. The company has previously guided that 2021 is going to be a big capital expenditure year; with total capex for the year expected to be nearly $1.2 billion. Joining CNBC Africa to review those numbers is outgoing CEO Nick Holland.

Fri Feb 19 2021 | 07:57:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)