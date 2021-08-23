Share

Gymshark: He built a billion dollar fitnesswear brand in his 20s | CNBC Make It

Gymshark founder Ben Francis has returned to his role as CEO of the $1 billion fitnesswear brand worn by celebrities and influencers alike. Now, Francis has his sights set on making Gymshark the United Kingdom’s answer to incumbents like Nike and Adidas. CNBC Make It’s Vicky McKeever spoke to the 29-year-old founder about his journey from his parents’ garage to the firm’s expansion into the United States and Asia. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #MakeIt #Gymshark
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:00:07 GMT
