Gymshark: He built a billion dollar fitnesswear brand in his 20s | CNBC Make It
Gymshark founder Ben Francis has returned to his role as CEO of the $1 billion fitnesswear brand worn by celebrities and influencers alike. Now, Francis has his sights set on making Gymshark the United Kingdom’s answer to incumbents like Nike and Adidas. CNBC Make It’s Vicky McKeever spoke to the 29-year-old founder about his journey from his parents’ garage to the firm’s expansion into the United States and Asia.
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:00:07 GMT