Here’s what to expect at the upcoming 34th African Union Summit

The 34th African Union Summit is scheduled to take place next week. This is where heads of state will meet to leverage African Arts, Culture and Heritage. Joining CNBC Africa to provide a preview of the summit is Paul-Simon Handy, Senior Regional Advisor at the Institute for Security Studies for Dakar and Addis Ababa.

Fri Jan 29 2021 | 11:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)