How Africa can develop ecosystems to groom future unicorns

With Flutterwave breaking into Unicorn status in just after 5 years, how easy is this feat to repeat? And does Nigeria’s tech ecosystem offer the fundamentals to drive this type of growth for start-ups? Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner at Verraki Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 11 2021 | 12:43:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)