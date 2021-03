How African economies fared during COVID-19 pandemic

Economic growth is the current story for Africa, in fact the African Development Bank has forecasted real growth for this year to be by 3.4 per cent. While that growth is relatively slow, some people insist that Africa’s prospects may be down but not out. The latest NielsenIQ Africa Prospects Indicator report shows this. Ailsa Wingfield, Executive Director of the Intelligence Unit at NielsenIQ Global joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Mar 25 2021 | 11:47:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)