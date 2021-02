How can Rwanda’s mining sector recover after COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has paralysed the mining sector with production going down and mineral prices fluctuating on the international market. Rwanda has laid out plans to facilitate recovery, but how long will it take before the sector fully bounces back. Bernard Nsanzimana, Mining Governance Expert joins CNBC Africa for more.

