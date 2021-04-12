How COVID-19 has shifted perceptions of parents & students on Ed-Tech

This edition of Mastercard Foundation’s Edtech Monday shines the spotlight on the gap between the learning outcomes and the improved access to education in Africa. Dubbed the “Learning crisis” by the World Bank in 2019, this episode delves into the depths of the challenges facing the education systems on the continent, ranging from the quality of training programs to inequalities and exclusion. With a panel made of experts from the government, private sector and UNICEF, the discourse consolidates the disparities in education, along with new-age solutions to provide the youth of Africa with the best learning opportunities.

PUBLISHED: Mon, 12 Apr 2021 13:41:52 GMT