How Ghana is responding to the 2nd wave of COVID-19

The number of confirmed active coronavirus cases in Ghana reached 6,938 after Health Services announced 675 new cases. Meanwhile, Ghana’s parliament has suspended most of its activities for three weeks after at least 17 Members of Parliament and 151 staff members were infected by the virus. Wilson Edem Sarbah, Junior Resident of the Department of Child Health at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 14:08:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)