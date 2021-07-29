Share

How London laid the groundwork for sustainable sporting architecture | CNBC Reports

Governments hosting high-profile sporting events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup are repeatedly criticized for building massive, unsustainable venues, often abandoned in the years after the big event. In 2012, London aimed to change that narrative, praised at the time by climate activists for paving the way for sustainable architecture. Nearly a decade later, how are these venues being used and repurposed? What can other host countries learn from 2012? CNBC’s Tom Chitty reports from London. Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through 2032. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Olympics #Economics

Thu, 29 Jul 2021 11:00:32 GMT