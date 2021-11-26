Share

How Major League Soccer Plans To Overtake Baseball

Soccer in the U.S. has not always had the best track record. Its popularity wavers and interest is usually tied to significant events, such as the World Cup or the Olympics. Major League Soccer has spent over 25-years trying to change soccer’s sentiment in the U.S. while competing with more fast-paced, high-scoring sports like the NFL and the NBA. Over the last ten years, the MLS has become increasingly popular. The league garnered the attention of top talent, brought in significant investments, and generated a massive presence on social media. However, before the MLS can overtake the MLB soon, the league needs to dominate one crucial area: television viewership.

