How Marriott Became The Biggest Hotel In The World, And What’s Next For The Hotel Giant

Marriott International has been a stalwart in the hotel industry for decades. However, the hotel giant — along with its competitors — was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Last year was the worst on record for U.S. hotels, and Marriott was particularly hard hit. The company posted in 2020 its first full-year loss in more than a decade. Despite those challenges, the rollout of vaccines and signs of pent-up travel demand has led to a renewed sense of optimism for the hotel operator.

Sun, 08 Aug 2021 16:00:07 GMT