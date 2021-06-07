How Microsoft plans to bridge the infrastructure gap in Africa’s IT sector

The lack of infrastructure in Africa’s IT ecosystem has been exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. One global player in the sector that has previously made commitments in bridging this gap is Microsoft but has the tech software giant done enough in this regard? CNBC Africa spoke to the Executive Director for Software Partnerships, Chris Lwanga for more.
