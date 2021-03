How Nigeria can scale through its power sector hurdles

Nigeria is looking to spend about three billion dollars on the energy sector within the next two years and plans to end electricity subsidies by the end of the year. This comes as Nigeria is aiming to generate 9,000 Mega Watts of on-grid power from renewable energy sources by 2030, Oti Ikomi, CEO & Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa for more.

