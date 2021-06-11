How Nigeria’s supplementary budget proposal could impact bond yields Traders at UBA expect Nigeria’s bond market to open Next week on a calm note with a slight bearish bias as traders digest the probable impact of the new supplementary fiscal budget proposal on bond yields. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jun 11 2021 | 14:27:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Fri Jun 11 2021 | 14:27:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.