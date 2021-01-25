How partnerships can unlock opportunities to further growth and fill socio-economic voids in Africa

Slow economic growth, a global pandemic, and livelihoods under extreme threat. The new variants of Covid19 make much of last year's status quo of working, learning and medicating remotely, still in play. More worrying however is the concern that the mutation of the virus may prolong the economic downturn in many parts of the world, including Africa. This panel of experts reviews how partnerships can unlock opportunities for growth and fill socio-economic voids in Africa.