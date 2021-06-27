Share

How Porsche Went From Selling Sports Cars To SUVs

Porsche, a once independent firm devoted entirely to sports cars, has become a brand within the massive Volkswagen Group, and it is viewed as a kind of jewel in that portfolio. Volkswagen has other luxury brands that range from high-end to exotic such as Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Bentley. Porsche is responsible for about 25 percent of VW’s passenger car profits. As Porsche built its legacy around gasoline-burning engines, how can it continue to succeed and set sport car standards in the electric age?

Sun, 27 Jun 2021 16:00:19 GMT