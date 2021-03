How rising insecurity impacts Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria’s president is holding a National Security Council meeting to review the state of security in the country. This comes as a renewed spate of abductions perpetrated by armed bandits has made schools its prime targets. This has put Nigeria in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. To explore the implications of this on the economy, Pelumi Osode, Senior Economist at FDC joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 02 2021 | 14:35:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)