How rising insecurity threatens food security in Nigeria

The Food and Agriculture Organisation has raised alarm over what it describes as worsening food security in Nigeria. In a separate report, the World bank says seven million Nigerians were pushed below the poverty line in 2020 while President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that poverty and unemployment has fueled Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Joining CNBC Africa to assess the state of food security in Nigeria is Kola Masha, Managing Director at Babban Gona.