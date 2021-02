How to address the funding inequity to African-led organizations

According to the Global Humanitarian Assistance 2019 report, in 2018, local and national NGOs received just 0.4 per cent directly of all international Humanitarian assistance, a 0.1 per cent increase since 2016. Katie Bunten-Wamaru, Chief Executive Officer of the African Visionary Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 05 2021 | 15:11:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)