How to bridge Nigeria’s identification gap

Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy says about 56.2 million National Identification Numbers have been linked to mobile SIM cards since the renewed drive to close Nigeria’s identification gap. Esigie Aguele, CEO of VerifyMe joins CNBC Africa to discuss the role of the private sector in driving Nigeria’s identification agenda.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 14:08:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)