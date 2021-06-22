How to cut down on your energy use | Sustainable Future

Share

Our energy consumption plays a big part in our carbon footprint. In the U.K. alone, in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, it is estimated that carbon emissions from heating households and hot water will have to be cut by 95% over the next 30 years. Laura McGadie, the group head of energy at the Energy Saving Trust, a British non-profit organization, explained how most of the energy we use in the home is for heating and hot water.

