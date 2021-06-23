Share

How to eat more sustainably | Sustainable Future

A plant-based diet "has benefits for all the planet and society and people as a whole," Shireen Kassam, the co-founder of Plant Based Health Online, a group that educates health professionals and advocates for plant-based nutrition, told CNBC. Beef is the most polluting food product in modern agriculture, emitting 99.48 kg of greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of food, according to Our World in Data. Lamb and mutton follow at 39.72kg per kilogram of food.

Wed, 23 Jun 2021 11:00:16 GMT