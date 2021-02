How to improve access to quality data in Africa

Access to quality data and a sharper focus on non-financial data is a critical factor for rebuilding a better Africa. Less than half of the SDG indicators in Africa are accompanied by data, which makes it nearly impossible to track progress accurately. Arielle Molino, Associate Vice President at Intellecap joins CNBC Africa for more.

