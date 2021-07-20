How to make entrepreneurship a viable option in SA’s recovery

South Africa is dealing with an unemployment rate of 33per cent, with the youth accounting for about 60per cent of unemployed people. Last week, the World Bank released a report on South Africa, with a focus on jobs & how we can build back better in this regard. And one of the key points that the bank made is that young entrepreneurs are one of South Africa’s best hopes of solving the jobs crisis. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what we can do to develop this space is Matsi Modise, Vice Chairperson at SiMODiSA; Sumarie Roodt, Chairperson at Silicon Cape & Vusi Thembekwayo, CEO at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners.