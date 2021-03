How trade can facilitate Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

As the COVID-19 vaccination exercise continues in Africa, the continent’s leaders look to improve its growth prospect already forecasted at 3.4 per cent by the African Development Bank. But can they look to trade to facilitate this post-pandemic recovery? Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head of Trade at Stanbic IBTC Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021