How vital are commodity exchanges to Africa’s regional trade pact?

The operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area was launched on the 7th of July 2019, while trade under the regional pact has been on for over 6 months now. Afex Commodities Exchange says unlocking the gains in regional trade will require African economies to build a digital economy to foster the production of higher quality goods and services at reduced costs. The CEO of the exchange, Ayodeji Balogun also notes that commodity exchanges will play a major role in boosting regional trade going forward. Ayodeji Balogun joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:45:57 GMT

