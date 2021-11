Share

IATF2021: Driving Intra-African Trade Through Youth Participation

Africa has a growing and predominantly young population – the average age in Africa is just under 20 – and these factors grow consumer demand and illustrate the urgent need to expand employment opportunities rapidly, creating real synergies with the objectives of AfCFTA. This panel discussion examines the topic Driving Intra-African Trade Through Youth Participation.

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 09:07:03 GMT