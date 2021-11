Share

IATF2021: Durban ICC’s Rakharebe on what it means to host Africa’s largest trade exhibition

An exciting week at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair 2021 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal draws to a close and we bring you the final episode of Focus on Trade and Industry KwaZulu-Natal. CNBC Africa’s Dewald Rademeyer speaks to Durban ICC CEO, Lindiwe Rakharebe; Yunnis Hoosen, Head of Invest SA; and Dr Amany Asfour, President of the Africa Business Council.

Fri, 19 Nov 2021 18:42:37 GMT