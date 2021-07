Share

Identifying top education challenges that technology can address

Dubbed the "learning crisis" by the World Bank in 2019, the gap in learning outcomes in African schools is far outpaced by the tremendous improvement in access & enrolment across both genders. In this episode of EDTECH MONDAY the panel deduces the nature of the top five education challenges addressable by technology.

Tue, 06 Jul 2021 12:52:13 GMT