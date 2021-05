President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Gilbert Houngbo says the commitments being made by a coalition of development partners and political leadership in Africa are huge and important. IFAD are committing to spend $1.5billion to help small scale producers between 2022 and 2024. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him for more details.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 12 May 2021 07:49:44 GMT