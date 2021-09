Share

IKEA Foundation on becoming people and planet positive

As the head of the Agricultural Livelihoods Portfolio at the IKEA Foundation, Petra Hans described why small landholders are still struggling and continue to live in poverty in Africa. She asserted the need for people and planet positive methods in food systems and spoke about the IKEA Foundation's agenda at the AGRF 2021 summit and UNFSS.

Fri, 17 Sep 2021 16:43:38 GMT