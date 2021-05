KINSHASA, May 28 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it had made a staff-level agreement for a three-year $1.5 billion extended credit facility with Democratic Republic of Congo to help the country recover from the pandemic. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.