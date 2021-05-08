India and EU to build joint infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa -New Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 8 (Reuters) – The European Union and India will build joint infrastructure projects in Africa, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Saturday, after the conclusion of bilateral talks.

India and the EU also revived stalled free trade negotiations, while also seeking closer cooperation to combat climate change, as concerns about China bring Brussels and New Delhi closer. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal; editing by Jason Neely)

