Indo Africa Summit: Capitalising on Health Infrastructure

The World Bank in its April report, assessed that the COVID-19 outbreak has sparked off the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region’s first recession in 25 years. The steep decline in commodity prices has spelt disaster for the economies of Nigeria, Zambia and Angola. India has already despatched medical assistance to 25 African countries to assist with the Covid-19 Pandemic. The need to strengthen and improve existing systems and structures within the healthcare system.