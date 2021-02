Insecurity in Nigeria: What’s behind the new wave of mass abductions?

The rising insecurity in Nigeria has led many to believe that the country is at a precipice and decisive actions and strategies need to be implored by the government to subvert an impending anarchy situation across the country, from Boko Haram attacks to mass abductions of students by bandits. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa to assess the new threats and the options for the government.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 11:49:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)