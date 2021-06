Institutional investors pick special T-Bills



Institutional investors are looking to the special treasury bills as trades for the three-month special papers were executed at 8 per cent. Akpevwe Oputu, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week review of the Fixed income and FX markets. PUBLISHED: Wed, 02 Jun 2021 12:22:45 GMT

