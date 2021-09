Share

Investors upbeat ahead of today’s NTB PMA

Traders at Access Bank say they expect a quiet trend in the treasury bills market to continue as investors turn their attention to the Nigeria Treasury Bills primary auction today where Nigeria’s Debt Management Office is scheduled to offer 155 billion naira across three tenors. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, a Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities at the fixed income and FX markets.

Wed, 15 Sep 2021 11:41:52 GMT