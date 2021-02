Is Burundi ready for COVID-19 vaccines?

Burundi has said it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines as of yet because the recovery rate is as high as 95 per cent. This comes after neighbouring Tanzania also said it has no plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines. CNBC Africa spoke to Serges Claver Nzisabira, Public Affairs Analyst for more.

Mon Feb 15 2021 | 15:17:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)