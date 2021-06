Share Is Kenya ready to produce nuclear energy? A few days ago, a group of nuclear experts completed a mission to Kenya to assess the country’s readiness to transition towards the use of nuclear energy. Collins Juma, Chief Executive Officer at Kenya Nuclear Power & Energy Agency joins CNBC Africa for more. Wed, 23 Jun 2021 10:12:42 GMT

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.