ISLAMIC STATE WEST AFRICA PROVINCE SAYS IN AUDIO STATEMENT THAT NIGERIAN BOKO HARAM LEADER ABUBAKAR SHEKAU IS DEAD (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.