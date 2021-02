Jumia: How regulation could hamper growth of e-commerce platforms in Africa

With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce has experienced a boom globally, with an increase in the number of Internet shoppers, and an improvement in electronic payment processes. However, Africa still faces challenges in the development of e-commerce. Head of Institutional Affairs at Jumia Group, Juliet Anammah joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 15:22:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)