Kenya records 18.9% remittance growth in February despite COVID-19

According to the Central Bank, Kenyans working overseas sent home $260.2 million in February 2021, an increase of 18.9 per cent compared to last year. Also, investment firm Centum issued a profit warning citing lower disposal of investments and effects of Covid-19 on the private equity portfolio business. Justin Mwangi, Investment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 10:10:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)