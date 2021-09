Share

Kenyan economy contracts 0.3% in 2020 due to COVID-19

In Kenya, real domestic growth contracted by 0.3 per cent in 2020 compared to 5 per cent growth in 2019. This is according to the annual Economic Survey 2021 released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics after a four-month delay. Churchill Ogutu, Head of Research at Genghis Capital, Churchill Ogutu joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 09 Sep 2021 16:26:40 GMT