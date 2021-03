Kobo 360 CEO on what lies ahead for WEF’s Young Global Leaders

112 young leaders under the age of 40 were unveiled by the World Economic Forum. Among the 56 countries represented, 11 of this year’s leaders are from Africa. They have been tasked to help create a world where leaders take responsibility for a sustainable future. One of the new leaders from Africa Obi Ozor, Founder and CEO of Kobo 360 an e-logistics platform joins CNBC Africa to discuss the task ahead for the Young Global Leaders.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 11:46:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)