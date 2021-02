Kumba delivers record EBITDA, expects strong Chinese demand for iron ore to continue

Kumba Iron Ore delivered a record Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation of R45.8 billion year-on-year. This was for the year ended December 2020. The company declared a final dividend of R41.30 per share. The year also marked four years and seven months of fatality-free operations. Kumba Iron Ore CEO, Themba Mkwanazi.

