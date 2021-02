#LagosEconomicSummit2021: Olayinka David-West on how Lagos state can make the digital transition

To really build a digital Lagos it has to be holistic says Olayinka David-West the Academic Director and Professor of Information Systems at the Lagos Business School. She discusses what the journey to a digital Lagos state will entail with CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 14:15:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)