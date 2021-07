South Africa’s reported over 21,000 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the number of active cases to more than 195 thousand. Some 1.8 million South Africans have recovered from Covid-19, or have they really? Joining CNBC Africa is Professor Renata Schoeman, Head: Health Care Leadership MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School to discuss the long-term effects on workers returning for duty after Covid-19.