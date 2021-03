#LWS2021: WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala on how to address inequality by less developed countries

Micro and small businesses trade globally, cultivating environment for small African businesses Covid-19 has hit small businesses the hardest , and with an African heading the World Trade Organisation, African small businesses have the opportunity on a global trade platform. CNBC Africa’s West Africa’s correspondent Peace Hyde spoke to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO’s Director General at the 6th Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2021.

Wed Mar 10 2021 | 13:35:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)