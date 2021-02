M.A.N: Rising inflation a threat to recovery of industrial sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says the rising headline inflation to 16.47 per cent in January is a threat to the envisaged recovery and growth of the industrial sector. They have some recommendations for economic recovery and Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 14:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)